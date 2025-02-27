Workforce Solutions host job fair in Rio Grande City

Workforce Solutions wants to help jobseekers in Starr County get back into the workforce

There were over 30 different local companies looking to hire qualified employees, some even ready to hire on the spot.

The current unemployment rate in the United States sits at around four percent, according to a report released in January by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate in Starr County is at 10 percent, according to Workforce Solutions. Which is why so many city and county resources came together to organize Thursday's job fair.

The job fair was held at 9 a.m. at the South Texas College Starr County campus. Experts were on site to help prepare potential employees.

They'll be able to create or fix up their resume before getting an actual face-to-face interview.

It's an opportunity that third year education student Yarelis Garcia says people who live in her area can't afford to pass up.

"This is a very big opportunity...especially because a lot of dads, especially, go out of town, and they work and are away from their families," Garcia said.

Some of the employers were retail stores, local banks and even hospitals looking to fill positions.

The RGC Economic Development Corporation says there are different areas in Starr County that are expecting to see growth in the next few years.

For more information, call 888-261-3286, or head to wfsolutions.org.