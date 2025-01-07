Workforce Solutions realiza primera feria de trabajo de 2025
Nos visita Julio Salinas, especialista en comunicaciones de Workforce Solutions, hablarnos de la primera feria de trabajo de este año y en enero 23, 2025.
Redes:
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
