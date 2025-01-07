x

Workforce Solutions realiza primera feria de trabajo de 2025

1 hour 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 1:45 PM January 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Julio Salinas, especialista en comunicaciones de Workforce Solutions, hablarnos de la primera feria de trabajo de este año y en enero 23, 2025.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

