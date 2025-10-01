x

Xandria Johnson shines as Rivera stays undefeated in district; Sharyland takes down McAllen High in five-set battle

Xandria Johnson shines as Rivera stays undefeated in district; Sharyland takes down McAllen High in five-set battle
1 hour 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 11:01 PM September 30, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from the volleyball Edcouch-Elsa vs. Brownsville Rivera & Sharyland vs. McAllen High volleyball matches on Tuesday night in the RGV.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days