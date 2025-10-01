Xandria Johnson shines as Rivera stays undefeated in district; Sharyland takes down McAllen High in five-set battle
Highlights from the volleyball Edcouch-Elsa vs. Brownsville Rivera & Sharyland vs. McAllen High volleyball matches on Tuesday night in the RGV.
