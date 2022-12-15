1 on 1 - Coach Lew Hill
Related Story
WESLACO - College basketball is back with the UTRGV men's team looking to build on one of the best seasons in program history. Coach Lew Hill stopped by CHANNEL 5 Tuesday to go 1 on 1 with Joel Villanueva.
News
WESLACO - College basketball is back with the UTRGV men's team looking to build on one of the best seasons... More >>
News Video
-
Nearly 700 elementary school students in Alamo surprised with Christmas gifts
-
Donna Fire Department receives its first ladder fire truck
-
Credit card skimmer found at Stripes store in Mission
-
New partnership provides free exercise classes in Harlingen
-
Invasive plant species impacting Valley water supply