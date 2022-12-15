x

1 on 1 - Coach Lew Hill

WESLACO - College basketball is back with the UTRGV men's team looking to build on one of the best seasons in program history. Coach Lew Hill stopped by CHANNEL 5 Tuesday to go 1 on 1 with Joel Villanueva. 

3 years ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 9:52:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019
