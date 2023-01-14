x

1 Recovering after Trailer Home Fire in Mission

Related Story

MISSION – A person is recovering in a San Antonio burn unit following a fire at a trailer home in Mission.

The fire erupted inside a gated park at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Mission fire chief says three cars also burned.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

News
1 Recovering after Trailer Home Fire in...
1 Recovering after Trailer Home Fire in Mission
MISSION – A person is recovering in a San Antonio burn unit following a fire at a trailer home in... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:36:00 PM CST December 05, 2019
Radar
7 Days