1 Recovering after Trailer Home Fire in Mission
MISSION – A person is recovering in a San Antonio burn unit following a fire at a trailer home in Mission.
The fire erupted inside a gated park at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Mission fire chief says three cars also burned.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
