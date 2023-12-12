10pm Saturday Weather
News Video
-
Two suspects wanted in connection with McAllen shooting that injured two people
-
Brownsville police: Drug bust leads to four arrests
-
FBI issues warning for south Texas communities on cross-border kidnappings
-
Candlelight vigil held for victim killed in a murder-suicide in McAllen
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game