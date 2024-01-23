13 Valley Health Providers Accused of Breach of Agency Contact

WESLACO – Several Rio Grande Valley healthcare providers are accused of breach of contract in connection with Medicaid fraud.

They’ve waited years for their trial to start. They want to prove they’ve done nothing wrong.

In 2015, 13 current and former healthcare providers were sued by the agency they used to work for, Apex Primary Care, Inc.

Two years later, they filed a counter lawsuit saying they shouldn’t have to pay thousands of dollars for something they didn’t do.

A former Apex health care provider explained when one of her clients was switching primary care providers, they asked her to come.

So she did, then got served with a $24,000 lawsuit from the agency for allegedly violating a contract.

Watch the video above for the full story.