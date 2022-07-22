2 Court Orders Cancel RGC School Board Meeting

UPDATE (5/20): After several court orders, the Rio Grande City CISD board will meet this week.

A judge ruled Monday, the meeting had to go forward; the meeting is set to happen Thursday.

A court got involved after the interim superintendent did not post the agenda online.

Other board members posted the agenda on a bulletin at the school district's headquarters.

The court did not allow the meeting to happen claiming the board did not follow state and local procedures.

--------

RIO GRANDE CITY – Two court orders were issued to stop a Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District school board meeting Thursday.

The board members who called it say there's a lot of school activities on hold until the meeting takes place.

The meeting was scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Ringgold campus cafeteria.

A temporary restraining order signed by a district court judge was posted minutes before board members arrived.

The majority of the board for RGCCISD requested a special meeting Monday.

They wanted to approve items such as out-of-town trips for the band going to a Kingsville workshop, a NASA trip and a team-building trip to Fiesta Texas.

They also had two big changes they want to make.

They want to reorganize the board which could mean a new board president would be appointed, and they want to establish a new and permanent superintendent.

The board is also considering a possible change in legal counsel.

The interim superintendent did not approve the meeting.

The board president and the board secretary filed a temporary restricting order.

They based their lawsuit on what they called three mistakes on the part of the board members who requested Thursday's meeting: insufficient time given to post the meeting, they claim it's the board president who has sole authority to determine the agenda items not the board members, and that the group who met to discuss the agenda violated the Texas Open Meetings Act, or TOMA.

The attorney representing the board members who requested Thursday's meeting, Balatzar Salazar, responded to the alleged TOMA violation.

Salazar said, "That two months ago the State v. Doyle ruled that that‘s unconstitutional, that the law that penalizes boards from meeting as a quorum have been declared unconstitutional by the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals.”

A hearing is set for next Friday on the restraining order.

The board members said they look forward to re-filing their requested items.

They intend to discuss these items in next week's school board meeting if approved.