2 District Commissioner Seats Up for Grabs in McAllen

MCALLEN – The race is on in McAllen as five people are seeking two district commissioner seats.

An attorney aiming for more clean-up projects is running against a former city employee who believes a supermarket and pharmacy are needed.

Tania Ramirez and Joe Califa are both hopeful for the District 4 seat.

In District 5, Commissioner John Ingram is hopeful to keep his seat of 14 years and continue a project to help tear down neglected homes and build new ones.

Also running for this district is banker Seby Haddad, who’s focusing on business growth.

The third candidate running for District 5 is Mark Murray, an assistant professor of politics focusing on public safety.

Watch the video above for the full story.