2-month-old baby found abandoned at the border in Starr County
Related Story
A 2-month-old baby was found near La Grulla Tuesday, according to US Border Patrol RGV Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.
A migrant woman who was traveling with a group told Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents that she found the baby alone with a backpack.
Inside the backpack were diapers and formula.
Efforts are underway to find the baby’s relatives.
News
A 2-month-old baby was found near La Grulla Tuesday, according to US Border Patrol RGV Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.... More >>
News Video
-
Man charged in San Benito police chase accused of firing at officers
-
Texas Syndicate gang member charged following standoff with Mission police
-
McAllen international named official airport of the UTRGV Vaqueros
-
Pet of the Week: Braxton, the Labrador mix
-
New UTRGV program to help students land jobs in the Valley