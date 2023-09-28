x

2-month-old baby found abandoned at the border in Starr County

A 2-month-old baby was found near La Grulla Tuesday, according to US Border Patrol RGV Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.

A migrant woman who was traveling with a group told Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents that she found the baby alone with a backpack.

Inside the backpack were diapers and formula.

Efforts are underway to find the baby’s relatives.

