2-month-old baby in Pharr murder investigation found with bruises and ‘signs of decomposition’

A 2-month-old baby who was found dead on Sunday had several injuries and “signs of decomposition,” according to an autopsy.

The child’s parents — Miguel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Ramirez — remain in custody in connection with the death.

As previously reported, officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a wellness check at the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to Pharr assistant city spokesperson Michael Martinez.

According to Martinez, when police arrived, Ramirez exited the residence carrying the deceased infant wrapped in blankets.

Martinez revealed on Wednesday that the wellness check was made after an individual reported to police that Ortiz had said his infant son had died three days prior.

An autopsy conducted on the infant revealed several injuries, including bruising to the skull, chest, and buttocks, as well as signs of decomposition, Martinez said.

Further investigation revealed that both Ortiz and Ramirez had an active Child Protective Services case at the time of the incident.

Details on the CPS case were not available.

Ortiz and Ramirez were arraigned on Monday on charges of capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

Ortiz faces additional charges of possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $5 million, while Ramirez’s bond was set at $3 million.

The Pharr Police Department urges the public to report any suspicions of child abuse to the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.