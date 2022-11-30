209 migrants caught crossing into Starr County, Rio Grande City agent says
Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of migrants crossing into Starr County without permission Monday, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.
The migrants were compromised of 30 family members, 40 unaccompanied children, and 139 adults from Central and South American countries, and Cuba — totaling 209 people.
This is the 12th large group to cross since Oct. 1, totaling 2,000 apprehensions.
Kudos to RGC agents who encountered a large group in Starr County, totaling 209 migrants. The groups were comprised of 30 family members, 40 unaccompanied children, and 139 single adults from Central and South American countries, and Cuba.— Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) November 28, 2022
