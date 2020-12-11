5 new WiFi towers for Donna ISD students learning remotely.

Donna Independent School District said they currently have seven WiFi towers providing students in rural areas with internet access for online instruction.

The school district said five additional towers will be built for students to gain internet access.

Donna ISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said the towers are not just a temporary help.

"It's not just use for the year, or months, or whatever. It's something that will last forever," Azaiez said.

The district said four of the five new towers will be built by the end of the week, tower 12 will come later.

