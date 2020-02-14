x

5 on 5: January 24th

WESLACO - Friday night's 5 on 5 coverage saw three district leaders stay perfect in district play.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

News
2 weeks ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 9:58:00 PM CST January 24, 2020
