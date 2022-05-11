5 On Your Side: City of Lyford and donor help man get wheelchair access at home

A Lyford man is getting some help from the city and a donor for improved wheelchair accessibility.

As Channel 5 News previously reported, Timothy Means struggled with navigating his wheelchair to and from his home.

But as of Monday, things are looking up.

Watch the video above for the full story.

