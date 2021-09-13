6-year-old unaccompanied migrant found in Brownsville Walmart

Brownsville authorities found a 6-year-old unaccompanied migrant from El Salvador at a Walmart Thursday night, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents stationed in Brownsville responded to the Walmart after receiving a call from the Brownsville Police Department saying they found the 6-year-old child unattended at the store.

“Agents responded and determined the child to be an unaccompanied juvenile migrant from El Salvador,” according to the news release. “He was medically screened and in good health.”

The unidentified child was transported to a Border Patrol facility, where he provided agents with the contact information for an aunt in Houston, the release stated.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

As of July, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants during the fiscal year, the release stated.