63-year-old female inmate found unresponsive in Cameron County jail cell, pronounced deceased
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the county jail who was found unresponsive in her cell.
The sheriff’s office stated foul play is not suspected in the death of the unidentified inmate, according to a social media post
The post stated the inmate was found unresponsive in her cell Tuesday morning and was pronounced deceased.
Further details were not available.
