Acting DHS Secretary Announces Changes to Ease Crisis along Border

HIDALGO – Changes announced Wednesday by the acting Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan spoke at the Pharr-Reynosa port of entry.

Although he’s new to the job, he says they’re taking quick action to address the growing immigration numbers.

McAleenan said the Rio Grande Valley is the main crossing point along the border.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported DHS is working to quickly construct temporary processing facilities.

One will be up in Donna by the end of the month if the department’s plans go accordingly.

You can read the recommendations made in a report detailing what needs to be done along the border here.

