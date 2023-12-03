Actor and model Julian Gil prepares to host McAllen Holiday Parade for Spanish broadcast

Celebrity guests are tricking in for Saturday’s McAllen Holiday Parade.

Argentinean-Puerto-Rican actor and model Julian Gil will be the Spanish host of the big event

Gil is recovering from surgery after he was re-diagnosed with skin cancer, but he said that’s not stopping him from joining the parade festivities.

Channel 5 News’ Bella Michaels joins Gil for an exclusive interview ahead of the parade.

The parade will air on Somos El Valle channel 5.3 cable channel 1241. It will also air in Spanish on Channel 5 News’ sister station Noticias RGV on channel 5.2, cable 1240.

The parade will also be livestreamed online and on the KRGV Facebook and Noticias RGV Facebook pages at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

