AEP crews working to restore power after severe storm hits the Valley

Severe weather, especially when it brings strong winds, can mean power outages.

Just over 33,000 AEP customers were without power after a storm came through the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.

"Our crews are currently out working to restore that power," AEP Texas Spokesperson Eladio Jaimez said. "We did have a lot of downed power lines, some snapped poles. We have poles that just snapped in half because of the winds that blew in, so it is going to be a process."

AEP is urging people if they do spot a downed power line to stay away from it. Downed power lines can be reported by calling 866-223-8508.