Agencies Educate People on How to Protect Citrus Plants

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Agriculture and the USDA are working with cities in the Rio Grande Valley to educate people on how they can help out the citrus industry.

The two quarantine zones remain in place for the Valley, one for citrus greening and the other for the Mexican fruit fly.

Both agencies are urging people with backyard citrus trees to take care of their tress to prevent the spread of the diseases.

They advise people to pick up any citrus which has fallen off a tree and throw it away. It reduces the risk of disease.