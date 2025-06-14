Alamo seeking community input on proposed projects

The city of Alamo is seeking public input from residents and business owners.

Alamo has a survey to help them with a 10-year comprehensive plan to focus on the future of the city.

This is the first time Alamo has taken part in a study like this.

“The city of Alamo is growing every day, and we want to make sure we cover every corner of the city,” Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.

The survey asks residents to rank projects from most needed, to projects than can wait.

“A lot of what we're getting back is obviously green spaces, revitalizing our downtown areas, sidewalks within our community, road improvements, commercial improvements,” Garza said.

A draft of the plan will be presented at a city council meeting set for Tuesday, June 17.

The survey will remain open for input from those who work and live in the city.

Click here to complete the survey.

