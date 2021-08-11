Algunos padres de familia muestran inquietud por el regreso a clases en Weslaco

Home
Starr County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19
Starr County reported a spike in positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county reported 34 new cases of the disease, bringing the total amount of confirmed...
Suspect arraigned in weekend standoff with Edinburg police
The man accused of barricading himself in an...
FDA poised to authorize 3rd vaccine dose for immune-compromised people: Source
The Food and Drug Administration is planning to...
Weather
Aug. 11, 2021: Breezy and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Highs will be back in the 90s today with a breezy afternoon...but there is about a 10% chance for a sea breeze shower this afternoon....
Aug. 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in upper 90s
Aug. 9, 2021: Windy and hot with temperatures in upper 90s
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs three times in five seasons under Mark Guess. The Eagles are coming off a great season finishing...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new...
Two-A-Day Tour: Donna High School
DONNA - Donna has a rich tradition on...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Como mantener la seguridad de sus hijos durante el aumento al repunte del covid
Es inevitable que cuando los niños se mezclan, al regresar del campamento o al regresar a la escuela, los gérmenes se propaguen. Y en un año...
El Distrito Escolar de Brownsville quiere que sea obligatorio el uso de los cubrebocas
Varios gobiernos locales y distritos escolares en Texas...
Protestan padres de familia en La Joya por las clases presenciales que se aproximan
Esta mañana funcionarios del distrito escolar de La...
Algunos padres de familia muestran inquietud por el regreso a clases en Weslaco
Radar
7 Days
