Alton Fire Department set to hold injury prevention event

The Alton Fire Department is hoping to promote safety for children on Thursday.

A Safe Kids Injury Prevention Event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Alton Recreational Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Let's prevent an accident that could send a kid to the hospital, we want to be proactive and not reactive,” Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez said.

The goal is to educate the public on several topics, such as bike, ATV, gun and online safety.

The event is being held due to an increase in ATV and bike accidents, Ramirez said.

“So we want to make sure the kids are safe when they are out riding the ATVs and bikes,” Ramirez said. “A lot of the time they are riding bikes at night and they don't have lights."