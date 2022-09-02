Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
Related Story
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket.
RELATED: Harlingen Municipal Court holding amnesty program through month of August
Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant.
To qualify, you must pay all fines and fees in full immediately, but the city is offering payment plans in some cases.
For more information, call the Harlingen court at 956-216-5121.
News
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m.... More >>
News Video
-
Man accused of killing wife in Hidalgo charged with murder
-
Concerns raise as fires continue to reignite at warehouse storing hand sanitizer
-
Residency controversy addressed in race for Starr County judge
-
Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School
-
DPS investigating fatal three-vehicle crash in Donna