Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday

The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket.

RELATED: Harlingen Municipal Court holding amnesty program through month of August

Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant.

To qualify, you must pay all fines and fees in full immediately, but the city is offering payment plans in some cases.

For more information, call the Harlingen court at 956-216-5121.