Annual Veterans Fair Held in Edinburg  

EDINBURG - Hundreds of veterans received important information Saturday at the 6th annual Veterans Health, Education and Benefits Fair at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.

Missouri veteran Burt Anderson who moved to Donna in July said the event was a good chance for him to find out where he can get help.

He said, "I wanted to learn what was available for the veterans. I wanted to know where the veterans service work organizations were. I wanted to meet some of the representatives that can help veterans through their trials and tribulations.")

The event featured 69 vendors, including veterans groups and private businesses that help with veteran issues.

DHR offered preventative health screenings.