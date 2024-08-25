Appeals court upholds ruling that named a new winner in Hidalgo County election contest

A decision to overturn the results of a May 28 runoff election in Hidalgo County was upheld by the 13th Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, the appeals court dismissed an appeal from Sonia Treviño to overturn a ruling that named a new winner in the Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1 Democratic Primary runoff election.

Treviño was named the top vote getter in that runoff after receiving 31 more votes than her opponent — Ramon Segovia.

Segovia filed an election lawsuit in June that claimed “numerous" voters received assistance they weren't eligible for under the Texas elections code to complete the ballot.

On Aug. 7, State District Judge Jose Manuel Bañales ruled that more than 80 votes were illegally cast in the runoff race, 78 of which were cast for Treviño.

Segovia was named the new winner of the election. There is no Republican candidate on the November 2024 ballot, meaning he is guaranteed to win.

Court records indicate Treviño's appeal was "dismissed as moot."