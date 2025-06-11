Arrest made after motorcycle crash injures McAllen firefighter

The driver accused of causing a Sunday crash in McAllen that fractured the pelvis of a firefighter told police he drank four beers prior to the incident, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Paul Cooper Garza, 53, was charged with intoxication assault following the crash that happened Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dove Avenue and North Ware Road.

Garza was identified as the driver of the truck that collided with a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old firefighter with the McAllen Fire Department.

According to the criminal complaint, Garza initially fled the scene. He eventually returned and talked to police after his wife called him, begging him to return to the scene.

When Garza arrived, he spoke in a “slurred speech” and admitted to “drinking four 25-ounce” cans of Bush beer an hour before the crash, the complaint stated. He stated he stopped at the location when he crashed into the motorcycle, but “panicked and left the scene.”

Two breathalyzer tests done to Garza showed he had a blood alcohol content of .12 and .11.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria identified the victim as a firefighter. The complaint states that the firefighter suffered a broken pelvis, a fractured foot and “possibly” internal bleeding as a result of the crash.

According to the McAllen Police Department, Garza was remanded to the Hidalgo County jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond in connection with the crash, according to a news release.