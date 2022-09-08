Attorney Assigned to Case of Detained Flight Attendant Speaks Out

UPDATE (3/25): The 28-year-old DACA recipient is out of federal custody.

The flight attendant was detained for more than one month.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services declined to discuss the case but explains participants who travel outside the country without a special document will no longer be protected under DACA.

-----

WESLACO - The case of a flight attendant who was detained by U.S. immigration officials in Texas is being investigated.

Selene Saavedra arrived to the U.S. from Peru when she was three years old, and qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program set by the Obama Administration.

She was assigned to work a flight to Monterrey, Mexico and was assured by the airline that she would have no trouble returning to Houston.

She was detained and sent to the Montgomery Processing Center for nearly two months.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Saavedra’s attorney, Belinda Arroyo.

“We have not been concerned about any civil liabilities that the airline may have or whether they were wrong or not wrong. All we have been working on is getting her released,” says Arroyo.

Arroyo says Mesa Airlines made their first contact with her within the past 24 hours.