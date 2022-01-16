Audio recordings of executive session to be allowed under new Edinburg city council

For the first time, the newly elected Edinburg city council held a meeting Tuesday evening.

The new members collectively agreed on an ordinance that they say will allow them to be more transparent with the public. The new ordinance that was approved is a subtle change that affects the way meetings are documented during executive session.

The new mayor, Ramiro Garza Jr., hopes that it will increase public trust.

One of the first items addressed is allowing members to mention if they have a conflict of interest with an item.

Garza said the item is likely the starting point of their code of ethics.

But it was the introduction of a new ordinance that will now affect the way discussions behind closed doors are made. In a unanimous vote, council members voted to do-away with written agendas during executive session and instead move forward with a new measure that requires audio recordings.

The new ordinance still won’t allow members of the public to listen-in on those closed-door meetings, but Garza says he believes it’s another way for city leaders to be more transparent and accountable.

The next step toward increasing the city’s trust with the general public would be adopting a code of ethics that would apply to elected officials.

Garza says that’s something that’s already in the works.