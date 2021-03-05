Authorities Concerned over Unsecured Cargo on Vehicles
ALAMO – A common sight for Rio Grande Valley drivers has become a safety concern for local authorities.
Fire officials say motorists carrying extra cargo do not always tie it down safely, allowing it to potentially fall out and cause a major accident.
KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with Alamo Fire Chief Roy Contreras about the risks of having unsecured cargo.
He recommends everyone to tie down anything they’re hauling or take alternate routes other than the expressway, if possible.
Alamo police add anyone found driving this way could receive a $500 fine, per a city ordinance.
Watch the video above for the full story.
