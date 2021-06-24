Authorities Identify Body Found Near San Benito Canal
Related Story
UPDATE: Sheriff Omar Lucio tells us the body belongs to a man from Pleasanton.
Authorities are working to notify the man's next of kin.
Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death; they say they do not suspect foul play.
----
SAN BENITO - The body of a man was found Sunday near San Benito.
Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says they're still working to identify him.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
We'll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.
News
UPDATE: Sheriff Omar Lucio tells us the body belongs to a man from Pleasanton. Authorities are working to notify... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 128 positive cases
-
Former RGV deputy chief promoted to head U.S. Border Patrol
-
STC to offer tuition-free semester for new and existing students
-
Consumer Reports: Best window units or portable air conditioners
-
Texas Rep. Alex Dominguez speaks on voting reform latest