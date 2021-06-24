Authorities Identify Body Found Near San Benito Canal

UPDATE: Sheriff Omar Lucio tells us the body belongs to a man from Pleasanton.

Authorities are working to notify the man's next of kin.

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death; they say they do not suspect foul play.

----

SAN BENITO - The body of a man was found Sunday near San Benito.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says they're still working to identify him.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.