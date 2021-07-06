Authorities investigate burned-out vehicle found in Harlingen field

Authorities discovered a burned-out vehicle in a Harlingen field on Saturday that may be linked to a shooting at a Stripes convenience store.

Though officials say they have not connected the vehicle and the shooting yet, they continue to search for possible leads.

The suspect in the shooting that left one person dead and two others injured, 27-year-old Eduardo Zamora, remains on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened Friday morning in the parking lot of the Stripes convenience store located at the 1800 block of West Tyler St.

“One female was deceased at the scene, and two males were transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the police department stated in the news release. “One of the males injured in the shooting has been confirmed as a federal agent.”

Police said there is a $10,000 reward or anyone who can provide any information leading to Zamora’s arrest.

Those with information on the shooting or Zamora are urged to call the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.