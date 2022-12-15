Authorities Investigate Overnight Fires in Pharr, San Juan, Alamo

LAS MILPAS – At least two people are dead after three different overnight fires Tuesday. Those fires happened in Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo overnight.

A fire on Guerra Street in Las Milpas broke out at 1:30 a.m. Crews managed to get it under control in less than an hour.

Pharr's fire chief told CHANNEL 5 NEWS one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to the hospital.

Another fire in San Juan happened around 11:00 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of West 10th Street. There was at least one body removed from the scene.

A third fire in Alamo at a mobile home park off FM495 happened around 1:00 a.m. Fire officials tell us the blaze was caused by the home's furnace.

All three fires remain under investigation.