Authorities Investigate Overnight Fires in Pharr, San Juan, Alamo
LAS MILPAS – At least two people are dead after three different overnight fires Tuesday. Those fires happened in Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo overnight.
A fire on Guerra Street in Las Milpas broke out at 1:30 a.m. Crews managed to get it under control in less than an hour.
Pharr's fire chief told CHANNEL 5 NEWS one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to the hospital.
Another fire in San Juan happened around 11:00 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of West 10th Street. There was at least one body removed from the scene.
A third fire in Alamo at a mobile home park off FM495 happened around 1:00 a.m. Fire officials tell us the blaze was caused by the home's furnace.
All three fires remain under investigation.
