Authorities Responding to Auto-Ped near UTRGV

EDINBURG – A cyclist accident occurred just outside of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of University Drive and Joe Ochoa Street.

A female cyclist was struck by a South Texas ISD school bus as she was crossing University Drive.

We called the school district to see if any students were on the bus at the time of the incident. We also asked what will happen to the driver of the bus. We have yet to receive a response.

The woman was transported to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

South Texas ISD sent out a statement regarding the accident.