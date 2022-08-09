Authorities Responding to Auto-Ped near UTRGV
EDINBURG – A cyclist accident occurred just outside of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of University Drive and Joe Ochoa Street.
A female cyclist was struck by a South Texas ISD school bus as she was crossing University Drive.
We called the school district to see if any students were on the bus at the time of the incident. We also asked what will happen to the driver of the bus. We have yet to receive a response.
The woman was transported to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
South Texas ISD sent out a statement regarding the accident.
One of our Edinburg buses was involved in an accident this afternoon near UTRGV in Edinburg.
Our thoughts are with the bicyclist who was injured, and we hope for a quick and full recovery.
There were seven students on board at the time of the accident. None were injured, and we had a counselor and administrator meet with the students before they were taken home aboard another bus to ensure that they were OK. We will continue providing support to these students, as needed.
We do not have many details at this time. An investigation is open, and we are cooperating with the police in determining what occurred.
As always, bus safety is of utmost concern to us at South Texas ISD.
