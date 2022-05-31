baseball highlights
Sharyland and Pioneer are headed to the regional finals! Both teams playing all three games of their series. Diamondbacks sweep the Chargers in game 3, 11-0. The Rattlers snuck past the Antlers, 4-3. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the highlights! #rgv #krgv #txhsbaseball
