x

baseball highlights

Related Story

Sharyland and Pioneer are headed to the regional finals! Both teams playing all three games of their series. Diamondbacks sweep the Chargers in game 3, 11-0. The Rattlers snuck past the Antlers, 4-3. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the highlights! ???? #rgv #krgv #txhsbaseball

News
Sharyland and Pioneer Headed to Regional Finals
Sharyland and Pioneer Headed to Regional Finals
Sharyland and Pioneer are headed to the regional finals! Both teams playing all three games of their series. Diamondbacks sweep... More >>
3 years ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019
Radar
7 Days