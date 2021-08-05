Behind the 5- KRGV Digital Team
Meet the team behind what you see on TV.
Behind the 5 is a behind-the-scenes look at what keeps Channel 5 News going around the clock.
Each week, we'll highlight the journalists responsible for making KRGV The Valley's News Channel.
