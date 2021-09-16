Biden admin launches website aimed at reuniting migrant families
Related Story
On Monday, in efforts to find and reunify migrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration launched the website Together.gov.
Through the website, families who were separated under President Donald Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy can contact the government to begin the process of reunification; parents can register and self-identity online.
Officials say the new program will help find parents, many in Central America, and help them return to the U.S., where they'll receive at least three years of legal residency or other assistance.
The website is available in several languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.
News
On Monday, in efforts to find and reunify migrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration... More >>
News Video
-
On 20th anniversary of Queen Isabella Causeway collapse, officials share improvements made...
-
Harlingen continues efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19, offers incentive
-
FDA advisory panel to discuss COVID-19 booster shots
-
Survivor reflects on 20th anniversary of Queen Isabella Causeway collapse
-
Border land to be returned to Los Ebanos family