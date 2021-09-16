Biden admin launches website aimed at reuniting migrant families

On Monday, in efforts to find and reunify migrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration launched the website Together.gov.

Through the website, families who were separated under President Donald Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy can contact the government to begin the process of reunification; parents can register and self-identity online.

Officials say the new program will help find parents, many in Central America, and help them return to the U.S., where they'll receive at least three years of legal residency or other assistance.

The website is available in several languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.