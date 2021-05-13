BISD Considering Closure of Several Schools

BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Independent School District is taking into consideration to close down schools.

Brownsville ISD is in the preliminary stage of making a decision about closing Victoria Heights, Longoria and Resaca elementary schools.

Assistant superintendent for operations Jimmy Haynes tells us in order to keep a school financially secured they need around 600 to 800 students.

Haynes says the schools in question only have around 300 students each.

Other factors include the age of the school, maintenance cost, funding and a decrease in population.

"We have about 300 students at a campus or less, and so those are the schools that we're looking at that we need to either close, repurpose or even demolish and rebuild," says Haynes.

Karla Limas has three children enrolled at Victoria Heights Elementary School; she also had three older children graduated from the school.

She says she is worried about the transition her children would face.

"It would be tough to get my children settled in another school and that they feel comfortable in another ambient," says Limas.

Haynes tells us the decision could come as soon as next month, but could take up to six months.

For more information watch the video above.



