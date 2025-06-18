Border Patrol agents seize narcotics hidden inside tractor in Los Indios

U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted a narcotics smuggling operation on June 13 near Los Indios, according to a news release.

Agents seized 15.5 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $496,000, and arrested one individual, according to the news release.

The news release said at around 8:20 p.m., agents conducted a traffic stop on a John Deere tractor pulling a grain buggy.

A K-9 from the Harlingen Police Department, working under Operation Stonegarden, responded to the search and alerted authorities of the presence of narcotics, according to the news release. A search of the vehicle revealed six small packages suspected to contain cocaine.

The tractor operator was arrested, and the tractor was seized.