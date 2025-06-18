Border Patrol agents seize narcotics hidden inside tractor in Los Indios
Related Story
U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted a narcotics smuggling operation on June 13 near Los Indios, according to a news release.
Agents seized 15.5 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $496,000, and arrested one individual, according to the news release.
The news release said at around 8:20 p.m., agents conducted a traffic stop on a John Deere tractor pulling a grain buggy.
A K-9 from the Harlingen Police Department, working under Operation Stonegarden, responded to the search and alerted authorities of the presence of narcotics, according to the news release. A search of the vehicle revealed six small packages suspected to contain cocaine.
The tractor operator was arrested, and the tractor was seized.
News
U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted a narcotics smuggling operation on June 13 near Los Indios, according to a news release.... More >>
News Video
-
Roma museum going digital to preserve historical artifacts
-
Three teens facing charges in connection with Mission park vandalism
-
Valley farmer struggling to find workers amid immigration crack down
-
South Padre Island plans annual 4th of July weekend events
-
Food Bank RGV partnering with Mrs. Baird's in Fighting Texas Hunger campaign
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Athletics partnership with Radio United
-
RGV Vipers "Blocks for Books' at Sonic in Pharr and Edinburg
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Mario Rodriguez
-
Former Nikki Rowe standout Joshua Torralba shares his incredible basketball journey
-
RGV Red Crowns Randy Galvan hopeful to get college offers by joining...