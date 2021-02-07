Border Patrol Agents Shot at From Mexican Riverbank

WESLACO - Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande were shot at Friday.

According to the release, the agents were fired upon from the Mexican riverbank.

Border Patrol agent spokesperson, Dustin Araujo, explains agents recalled 50 rounds were shot from four people on the Mexican side.

We are told the agents did not fire back.

"They obviously felt retreating was the best course of action in that situation to preserve their life and the lives of anybody else that could be around," he says.



Arajuo explains the case is under investigation and that the Mexican government is also helping in this incident.