Border Patrol Balances Caring for Asylum Seekers, Protecting Border

MCALLEN – Border Patrol agents face the difficult task of caring for hundreds of asylum seekers and protecting the border.

Within the past seven months, nearly half a million foreigners from 127 different countries have crossed into the U.S. without permission.

Hundreds of people have been waiting at the Anzalduas Bridge to go to a processing facility – some have been waiting since Tuesday night.

"As we focus on our resources on the immediate humanitarian needs, we have been forced to put the nation's security at risk,” says Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost.

Border Patrol agent Herman Rivera notices there could be a health concern.

