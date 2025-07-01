Boxing Hall of Famer Juan Manuel Marquez talks about 'Gloves and Glory'
Edinburg, TX -- Legendary Boxing Hall of Famer and Former World Champion Juan Manuel Marquez introduces Marquez Promotions and will have his first fight card 'Gloves and Glory' September 6th at the Bert Ogden Arena.
"I'm so excited to be here and to bring my promotion here because many people born here have Mexican blood and don't forget Mexican fighters are like warriors so I feel comfortable to bring my promotions to McAllen."
