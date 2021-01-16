Brooks Co. Rancher Worried About Rise in Immigrant Deaths

FALFURRIAS – A Brooks County rancher is worried about a rise in immigrant deaths this summer.

He says he is seeing more traffic on his property in recent months.

Dr. Mike Vickers owns a lot of ranchland in Brooks County.

He says he has noticed with the rise in temperature, the number of immigrants being found dead in his county has also gone up.

According to Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez, there were about 50 discovered countywide in 2018.

Vickers says he knows to deal with the traffic crossing his property, he has to keep in regular contact with the authorities.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Border Patrol.

A spokesperson for the group, Dustin Araujo, recommends everyone in the Rio Grande Valley call 9-1-1 if they see suspicious behavior or report suspicious activities to Border Patrol at 800-863-9382.

