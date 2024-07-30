Brownsville library honors legacy of former city manager

The legacy of Brownsville’s former assistant city manager is being honored at the city’s main library branch.

Elizabeth Walker died after losing her battle with cancer. She served as Brownsville’s assistant city manager from 2019 to 2023.

Walker is being memorialized with a bookshelf named after her and her son. The bookshelf is on display at the Brownsville Public Library - Main Branch, located at 2600 Central Boulevard.

According to a news release, the bookshelf, titled “Elizabeth's and Elijah's Corner," features many of the books she and her son enjoyed reading.

“This dedication was a collective effort from multiple departments within the city of Brownsville, recognizing Walker’s love for reading,” the news release stated.

Walker played a key role in the city’s collective bargaining process and the capital improvement program, according to the news release.

According to Juan Guerra, the director of Brownsville’s public library system, Walker would always bring her son to the library, “often challenging him with books to match his impressive reading habits,” the release stated.

“The dedicated bookshelf now stands as a tribute to Walker’s lasting impact on the community and her love for literature,” according to the news release.