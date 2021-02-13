x

Brownsville Loan Company Robbery Suspect Wanted

BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville police increased the reward for information that could lead them to an aggravated robbery suspect.

Victor Hugo Teran, 34, is the suspect behind several loan company robberies in December. Police said he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest can receive a $4,000 reward. You are asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

