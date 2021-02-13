Brownsville Loan Company Robbery Suspect Wanted
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville police increased the reward for information that could lead them to an aggravated robbery suspect.
Victor Hugo Teran, 34, is the suspect behind several loan company robberies in December. Police said he is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information leading to his arrest can receive a $4,000 reward. You are asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
News
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville police increased the reward for information that could lead them to an aggravated robbery suspect. Victor Hugo... More >>
News Video
-
Cuellar: Port of entry in Brownsville to begin processing up to 100...
-
Cameron County deputy recovering from COVID-19 struggles financially
-
Small businesses across the Valley gear up for Valentine's Day
-
Local Valley pharmacy distributes 200 COVID-19 vaccines
-
Spread of COVID-19 worries health officials as cold weather shelters open across...