x

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez delivers final State of the City address

Related Story

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez will discuss the city’s accomplishments in a Wednesday state of the city address.

This will serve as Mendez’s final state for the city address, his term expires in May.

The address is set to begin Wednesday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can’t see the video? Click here.

RELATED: Brownsville mayoral candidates share visions for the city

News
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez delivers final State...
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez delivers final State of the City address
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez will discuss the city’s accomplishments in a Wednesday state of the city address. This... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 19 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Wednesday, April 19, 2023 10:19:00 AM CDT April 19, 2023
Radar
7 Days