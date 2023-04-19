Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez delivers final State of the City address
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez will discuss the city’s accomplishments in a Wednesday state of the city address.
This will serve as Mendez’s final state for the city address, his term expires in May.
The address is set to begin Wednesday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
