Brownsville police investigating after body found on side of the road

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated with more information from the Brownsville Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10:54 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department said preliminary investigations show foul play was not a factor in the death of a 50-year-old man whose body was found on the side of the highway Monday morning. 

Arturo Barroso Iturralde was identified as the man whose body was found near his truck on the 10,000 block of U.S. Highway 77 along the fence line of South Texas ISD Medical Professions,  Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said Tuesday.

An autopsy has been ordered for Itturalde, Sandoval said.

7 months ago Monday, September 20 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Monday, September 20, 2021 11:46:00 AM CDT September 20, 2021
