Brownsville PUB crews on standby for weekend arctic blast
Utility companies are preparing for the arrival of Saturday’s arctic cold front.
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board said it has crews on standby for their three utility systems: water, wastewater and electric.
Crews are also trimming trees to prevent outages.
“We've added extra standby crews making sure that they are ready, and all equipment is fully charged and fueled,” Brownsville PUB Digital Information Platforms Manager Miguel Collis said. “Our crew is monitoring vegetation management, or any issues with trees making contact with power lines.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued an advisory for extreme cold weather conditions in parts of Texas from Saturday through Tuesday, according to a news release. In the Brownsville area, freezing temperatures are currently expected for a brief period Monday morning, with the coldest conditions around 8 a.m. No frozen precipitation is forecast at this time.
